Wooler, History Society

Celebrity speaker

Glendale Local History Society reaches a milestone in 2017 as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Its committee has been served by dedicated, hardworking individuals who, together with its membership, have accomplished notable achievements, including the research and publication of books, the undertaking of projects and support of a variety of exhibitions countywide.

During 2017 a programme of top class speakers has been formulated.

In January, our celebrity speaker is Katrina Porteous, a well-known broadcaster, author and poet. Recently she has performed at the Centre for Life in Newcastle and at Berwick Literary Festival. She is frequently working abroad and can be heard on radio narrating her poetry.

Katrina is highly qualified and famed for her study of women in the historic Northumbrian coastal fishing communities.

She will present an illustrated talk entitled Can She Bait a Line? Women and Girls in the Northumbrian Fishing Community, 1300-1950 at the Cheviot Centre, Wooler, on Wednesday, January 11, at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be served at 7pm. Katrina will sign her publications.

Visitors are welcome, with £3 payable at the door. Annual membership of GLHS is £8 for eight talks.