Netherton WI began in 1921 and celebrated with a 95th birthday party on Saturday, November 12.

The guests included Northumberland WI Federation Chairman Hilary Robson, WI Adviser Prudence Marks and visitors from Rothbury, Thropton, Hepple and Rochester.

All enjoyed a fabulous lunch, the beautiful cake made by Mary, table flowers by Gracie, and the toast wine provided by Anne.

The musical entertainment was provided by poet and musician James Tait with The Singing Hinnies Choir.