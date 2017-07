This magnificent pheasant has pride of place outside Weavers Court in Alnwick.

The wire-framed sculpture was made by a group of residents, with Eileen Adam, activities co-ordinator Liz Pratt and Sylvan Skills.

Weavers Court is a state-of-the-art residential development, consisting of apartments specifically designed for people aged 55 and over.

It offers on-site support, care services and communal facilities.