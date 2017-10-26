What’s on in north Northumberland - October 26 - November 2

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Today (Thursday)

Not About Heroes. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Stephen Macdonald’s play about the friendship of World War I poets Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon, who bonded over a mutual hatred of war and love of poetry. Tickets: £11-£12, concs £10, child/student £8, on 01665 510785 or www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

Saturday

Tales and Tunes: Kathryn Tickell and David Almond, with Amy Thatcher. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. David’s storytelling and Kathryn’s love of Northumbria is complimented by accordionist and clog dancer Amy Thatcher. Tickets: £17.50-£18.50.

Tuesday

Way Up North’s Halloween ExFearience. Berwick Rugby Club, 1.30pm. The Northstar Centre’s performing arts production showcases clients’ drama, dance and music abilities. Fancy dress optional. Tickets: £5 on 01289 305105.

Wednesday to Friday

Much Ado About Nothing. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. The Duchess’s Community High School presents one of William Shakespeare’s most frequently performed comedies. Tickets: £8 to £9, child/student £6.

Thursday

Shark In The Park. The Maltings, Berwick, 4.15pm. From the creative team behind The Hairy Maclary Show, see all three of Nick Sharratt’s books live on stage. Tickets: £8, on 01289 330999 or www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

FILMS

Today

Victoria And Abdul. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Queen Victoria forms an unlikely alliance with young clerk Abdul Karim. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

Today and Friday

The LEGO Ninjago Movie. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm today, 2pm and 7pm Friday. Six young ninjas are tasked with defending their island, using their skills and vehicles to fight villains and monsters. Tickets: £7-£8.50, concs £6-£7, child £4-£5, baby free. Certificate (PG).

Friday

Goodbye Christopher Robin. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. The relationship between author A.A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin, who inspired Winnie the Pooh. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (PG).

Friday

Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Eggsy, reeling from the death of his mentor Harry Hart, faces a new challenge when a secret world order destroys the Kingsman headquarters. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (15).

Tuesday

Berwick Film Society: The Salesman (Forushande). The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A quiet domestic drama evolves into a strange mystery. An actor husband and wife find their life disrupted when their apartment is discovered to have a dubious past. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, BFS free. Certificate (12A).

Wednesday and Thursday

Detroit. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. A police raid in 1967 results in one of the largest race riots in United States history. The story is centred around the Algiers Motel incident during the 12th Street Riot. Tickets: £8.50, concs £7, child £5. Certificate (15).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Today

Rothbury Roots: Lee Maddison with Stewart Hardy. The Queen’s Head, Rothbury, 8pm. Admission: £10. Call 01669 620470.

Today

Rothbury and Accordion Fiddle Club. Glendale Hall, Wooler, 7.30pm to 11pm. With guest artists the Brandon McPhee Trio. Members £5, non-members £6.50, including buffet.

Saturday

King Size Voodoo Traveller. The Albion, Spittal, 8.30pm. This North East group present work by Tom Petty, Steve Earle, PIL, early Status Quo, Abba polkas and bluegrass Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Saturday

Manus McGuire and Emily Flack. Coquetdale Music Trust, Former United Reformed Church, Thropton, 7.30pm. Sligo fiddle music and song and dance from Ireland and Canada. Tickets: £10, under 14s free, from Tully’s Rothbury. Bring your own refreshments.

Saturday

Christine Tobin Songbird Trio. Howick Village Hall, 7pm. The award-winning vocalist, with Phil Robson on guitar and Dave Whitford on double bass, performs songs from singers such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Joni Mitchell. Tickets: £9, child £5, family £20, on 01665 577384 or www.highlightsnorth.co.uk

Saturday

Scocha. The Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. One of Scotland’s leading ‘Folk n Roll’ bands offers a traditional feel-good factor with a rocky edge, featuring acoustic, bass and electric guitars, drums, bodhrans, bazouki, mouth organ, whistles and bagpipes. Tickets: £17.50-£24, concs £16-£17.50.

Saturday

Harbottle and Jonas. Cheviot Folk Club, The Cross Keys, Thropton, 7.30pm. Eclectic music from young folk duo David Harbottle and Freya Jonas. All musicians and singers welcome. Admission: £3.

Sunday

Harbottle and Jonas. The Ship Inn, Low Newton, 7pm.

Monday

Session Folk. The John Bull, Alnwick, 8pm. Led by Carole and Jamie Robb on Northumbrian pipes, flute, fiddle and guitar, and featuring regular musicians and singers. Free admission.

Tuesday

Maltings Youth Dance. The Maltings, Berwick, 4pm for nine to 13 years, 5pm for 14 to 18 years. Develop choreography skills and technique. Classes have a contemporary dance base, but incorporate other styles, such as jazz, hip hop, ballet and more. No experience necessary. Cost: £4.

Thursday

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club, AGM and Gavin Piper. Queen’s Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Musicians and visitors welcome. Admission: Members £4, non-members £5. Call 01668 281307.

WALKS

Every Wednesday

Alnwick Walking for Health. Meet at Alnwick Tourist Information Centre, 10am. Free. Wear suitable footwear and clothing. For details call 01670 629327 or contact the Get Active North Team, c/o Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, Alnwick.

EVENTS

Today

Hallowe’en crafts. Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, Druridge Bay, 11am to noon and 1pm to 2pm. Drop in for activities. For children aged five to 12. Cost £3.

Today and Sunday

Pet workshops. Pets At Home, Alnwick, 4.30pm today, 1pm Sunday. Find out how to keep pets happy and wildlife safe. Free. Register at petsathome.com/workshops

Today and tomorrow

Jonathan Lloyd Woodcuts and Paintings. The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth, 10am to 5pm daily. Woodcuts and abstract work.

Until Saturday

Alnwick Castle After Dark. From 7pm. Guided Hallowe’en tour. Hear stories of the restless souls who lived in the castle. Suitable for ages 13-plus. Tickets £12, booking essential on 01665 511100 or www.alnwickcastle.com

Until Sunday

Spooky Half-term. Warkworth Castle, 11am to 4pm. Discover the castle’s gruesome history, with spooky storytelling and a creepy trail. Admission charges.

Every Thursday

Berwick Arts Choir. United Reformed Church, Spittal, 7.30pm. All welcome. Visit www.berwickartschoir.co.uk

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Every Thursday

Duplicate Bridge. Warkworth First School, 6.15pm. Details on 01665 714963.

Every Thursday

Dancing. Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, Berwick, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin. £2.50. Call 01289 307953.

Every Friday and Monday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Saturday

Art exhibition. Memorial Hall, Longframlington, 10am to 4pm. The Tuesday Art Group presents its work. All work is for sale.

Saturday

Astronomy course. Berwick Voluntary Centre, Tweed Street, 10am to noon. Five sessions led by Dr Adrian Jannetta, giving a broad introduction to modern astronomy. Cost: £30 course, £6 per session. Book at www.berwickea.co.uk

Saturday

Drawn From Life: People On Paper. Granary Gallery, Berwick. New exhibition by Berwick Visual Arts, with guided tours, workshops and a lecture. For details see www.berwickea.co.uk

Every Saturday

Old time and sequence dancing. St Aidan’s Hall, Berwick, 8pm to 11pm. Admission: £3, includes refreshments.

Saturday and Sunday

Hallowe’en Special. Aln Valley Railway, Lionheart Enterprise Park, Alnwick, 10.30am to 4.30pm. Crafts, face-painting, coach rides behind Richboro steam engine, museum, shop and model railway. Tickets (unlimited rides): £5, child £1, under six free. No booking necessary. Driver experience rides £15.

Sunday

Hallowe’en at Lindisfarne. Window On Wild Lindisfarne, 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Drop in for crafts and activities looking at the beasties associated with Hallowe’en.

Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee in aid of local charities. Final one of the year this week.

Every Monday

Contract Bridge. Lesbury Village Hall, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 575289.

Wednesday

Till Valley Archaeological Society. Crookham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Ian Haynes, Professor of Archaeology at Newcastle University, talks about the Roman Temples at Maryport. Members free, visitors £4.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Every Wednesday

Contract Bridge. Alnwick Hospital, 6.30pm. Details on 01665 603197.

Thursday

Thursday Singers. The Maltings, Berwick, 10.30am. All welcome, from confident singers who read music to those who may be unsure of their voice. No audition. You’ll not be made to sing alone.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk for operating dates.

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm, until October 29. Adult £15.50, concs £12.75, child £8, under fives free. Visit www.alnwickcastle.com for discounts.

Alnwick Garden: Open daily, 10am to 6pm until October 31; winter opening 10am to 4pm week days, 10am to 6pm weekends. Adult £12.10, concs £10.45, child £4.40. Visit www.alnwickgarden.com for discounts.

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £4, concs £3, child £1, under fives free. See www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk

Bamburgh Castle: Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am, until October 29; winter opening, weekends only, 11am to 4.30pm. Adult £10.85, child £5, under fives free. Visit www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm. See www.barterbooks.co.uk

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free. See www.belfordhiddenhistory.co.uk

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: Open daily, 10am to 5pm, until October 31; winter opening, weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £9.30, concs £8.40, child £5.60.

Berwick Barracks. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, until October 31. Adult £4.90, concs £4.40, child £2.90.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm, until October 29. Adult £9.50, concs £8.50, child £5.50, under fives free. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: 01668 215250. Tours Monday to Friday, and Sunday, until October 29. Adult £8, concs £6, child £3. See www.chillinghamwildcattle.com

Cragside: Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden 10am to 6pm, until October 29; winter opening, grounds only, Friday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Adult £17, child £8.50. See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cragside

Dunstanburgh Castle: Open daily, 10am to 4pm, until October 31; winter opening, weekends only, 10am to 4pm. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Edlingham Castle: Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 4pm, until October 31. Adult £5, concs £4.50, child £3.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. See www.eyemouthmuseum.co.uk

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 11am to 4pm, until October 31. Adult £3.80, concs £3.20, under fives free.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. 01890 820244. Trains run daily, 11am to 3pm, until October 31.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 4pm, until October 31.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 5pm. Adult £7.70, concs £6.60, children free. See www.howickhallgardens.com

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 4pm, until October 31. Adult £3, concs £2.70 concs, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Castle: Closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: Adult £4, concs £3.50, child £2, free under fives. See www.lindisfarne-centre.com

Lindisfarne Priory: Open daily, 10am to 5pm, until October 31; winter opening, Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.50, concs £5.90, child £3.90.

Longframlington Gardens: 01665 570382. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Closed for winter.

Preston Tower, Chathill: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, child 50p, concs £1.50.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: Castle open daily, 10am to 5pm, until October 31. Hermitage open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm, until October 31; winter opening, castle only, weekends, 10am to 4pm. Adult £6.20, concs £5.60, child £3.70.

Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Museum open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Northumberland Archives, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.