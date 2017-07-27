What’s on in north Northumberland - July 27 - August 3

Have your say

See what’s on in north Northumberland for the next seven days. Covering theatre, films, live music, walks and other events taking place in Northumberland this week.

STAGE/THEATRE

Tonight (Thursday)

National Theatre Live: Angels in America – Part Two: Perestroika. Alnwick Playhouse, 7pm. A new staging of Tony Kushner’s play. Tickets £15.50-£16.50, concs £14.50, child/student £10.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part One. Alnwick Castle, 7pm. Set against the medieval backdrop of Alnwick Castle. Tickets: £14, concs £12.50.

FILMS

Today

Despicable Me 3. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Continuing the adventures of Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, Agnes and the Minions, Gru faces his most formidable nemisis, Balthazar Bratt. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5, baby free. Certificate (U).

Tomorrow

Cars 3. The Maltings, Berwick, 2pm. Blindsided by a new generation of racers, Lightning McQueen is pushed out. He will need the help of a young technician, inspiration from the Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Tickets: £8.50, concs £6.95, child £5, baby free. Certificate (U).

Saturday

Hampstead. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. An American widow finds love with a man living wild on Hampstead Heath when they take on the developers who want to destroy his home. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

Transformers: The Last Knight. Alnwick Playhouse, 2pm. Optimus Prime’s home planet is dead. He finds a way to bring it back to life, but needs to find an artefact on Earth. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (12A).

Tuesday

Churchill. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. A thriller following Winston Churchill in the 24 hours before D-Day. Tickets: £8-£8.50, concs £7.50, child/student £5.50, friends £7.20. Certificate (PG).

LIVE MUSIC/DANCE

Tonight

Rothbury Roots: Jez Lowe. The Queens Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Acoustic/folk singer-songwriter Jez Lowe. Tickets: £10.

Tonight

Andy and Margaret Watchorn Summer Concerts. St Aidan’s Church, Bamburgh, 7.30pm. Traditional songs and stories with a mixture of instruments. Tickets £7.50, children under 12 free.

Saturday

Declan O’Rourke. Etal Village Hall, 8pm. Soulful music, rooted in folk and trad. Tickets: £12. Contact 01890 820566 or steve.w.taylor@btinternet.com

Saturday

Coquetdale Chamber Choir. St Cuthbert’s Church, Elsdon, 7.30pm. Embracing the sweeping polyphony of Renaissance motets and more. Tickets: £7.

Saturday

Kimberly Brown. The Jubilee Social Club, Highcliffe, 8.30pm. Entry £5. Pie and peas supper.

Saturday

Inter Scaldis Pipes and Drums march. Norham Village Green, 6.30pm. The Dutch pipers will go to St Cuthbert’s Church at 7pm. Tickets on the door: £7, under 16s free.

Sunday

Yetholm Sinfonia. Yetholm Parish Church, 7.30pm. Great Romantics And Other Tunesmiths will include a variety of music from different centuries and cultures. Free admission.

Tuesday

Keep It Country Show. The Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Featuring country stars John Hogan, Daniel O Double, Joe Moore and Cowboy Larry, accompanied by Keltic Storm. Tickets: £20.

Thursday

Rothbury Accordion and Fiddle Club: Kyle Rowan Duo. Queens Head Hotel, Rothbury, 7.30pm. Members £4, non-members £5. Musicians and visitors welcome. Contact 01668 281307.

Thursday

Celtic Night. Alnwick Playhouse, 7.30pm. Headliners Awry fuses acoustic instruments with powerful soundscapes and the Gaelic language. Also featuring Fifty Shades of Blue and Fosbrooks. Tickets: £12-£13, concs £10.

Until September 10

Bethan Huws: Singing for the Sea. The Maltings, Berwick, 11am. Berwick Visual Arts with Artangel presents a film by Bethan Huws, which documents eight Bulgarian singers performing on Sugar Sands. Tickets: free.

WALKS

Until Sunday

Villages in Time. Beadnell, Bamburgh and Seahouses. Contact Mick@villages-in-time.co.uk or 07951 823044.

Sunday

Lindisfarne Walk to D’feet MND. Noon. Begin with The Chain Bridge Honey Farm London Bus leaving Asda Tweedmouth at 11.15am. Start the walk at Beal Sands at 11.30am, walk 3.5 miles across the Lindisfarne Causeway to Holy Island, finishing at St Aidan’s Winery. Entry forms from colin.r.hardy@btinternet.com

Wednesday

Northumberland Coast Path Guided Walks. Fenwick to Berwick, 12 miles (six hours). Start 10.35am Fenwick A1 Bus Stop. For further information or to book call 01670 622660.

EVENTS

Today

Belford Open Gardens. Thirteen gardens, including Belford Hall Gardens. Tickets £3 from village centre. Refreshments. Part of Belford Arts Festival.

Today

Summer Family Fun at the B. Bailiffgate Museum/Gallery, Alnwick, 11am to 3pm. Craft activities for older and younger children. There may also be object handling or storytelling. Admission charges apply.

Today

Sailing. Coquet Shorebase Trust, Druridge Country Park. Age eight to 16, 10am to 12.30pm, 1pm to 3.30pm. Half day £25, full day £40.

Every Thursday

Hadston Dance Group. Hadston Community Centre, 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Tea and a biscuit available, £1.50. Dance tuition free.

Every Thursday

Gateway drop-in. Shilbottle Community Hall, 10am to 4pm. Free drop-in to play cards, read newspapers, watch television or use the internet. In the afternoon there is a craft group.

Tomorrow

Berwick Macular Society. Baptist Church Hall, Golden Square, Berwick, 11am to 1pm. Anyone affected by sight loss is welcome. Call 07526 663821.

Tomorrow

Guided Paddling Tours of the Coquet Estuary. The Braid Amble, 6pm to 9.30pm. £30 adult, £20 junior.

Tomorrow

Creative Writing Workshop. Bell View Resource Centre, Belford, 10am to noon. A free, relaxed, creative writing workshop under the guidance of Romi Jones.

Tomorrow

Pot the Lot pool competition. The Jubilee Social Club, Highcliffe, 7.30pm. Entry £5, with proceeds to Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.

Saturday

Alnwick Lions Car Boot Sale. Homebase car park, Willowburn Avenue, Alnwick, 9am to noon. Proceeds to Lions’ local charities. £10 per car, customers free. To book a space, email webbmaster@alnwicklions.org.uk or call 07478 491669.

Every Sunday

Car Boot Sale. Castlegate Car Park, Berwick. Run by the Greenses Residents’ Committee for charity.

Sunday

Holy Liturgy of the Orthodox Church. St Aidan’s church, Bamburgh, 10.30am, followed by shared lunch. All welcome.

Sunday

Summer Fair. West Street, Belford, 2pm to 4pm. Music from Heads on the Block, raffle, tombola, books stall, bric-a-brac and cake stall. Free entry.

Sunday

Dog Show. Edlingham, entries from 10am, classes start at 11am, including showing, waggiest tail, agility, obedience, beat the clock retrieve, best rescue dog, best assistance dog.

Sunday

Cliffetops Residents’ Association Family Fun Day and Car Boot Sale. Jubilee Social Club, Highcliffe, 11am. Visits from the fire engine and coastguard, football, darts and more. £5 per car. Book on 01289 305597.

Sunday

Charity Craft Fair. Berwick Rugby Club, Derwentwater Terrace, Scremerston, 11am to 3pm. Craft stalls, sales, refreshments, raffle, music, face-painting. Entry free. Donations to HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Sunday

The Grand Day Out. Seahouses Hub, 10am to 3pm. Family fun day with music, dance performance, a disco dome, stalls, tombola, games, barbecue and bar.

Every Monday and Friday

Paxton House Art Workshops. Hayloft Gallery, 11am to 4.30pm. £15.

Monday

Berwick Stroke Club Get Together. Tweedmouth Bowling Club, 11am.

Tuesday

Quiz Night. The Brown Bear, Berwick, 8pm. £1 per person.

Tuesday

Naafi Break Coffee Morning. Berwick Voluntary Centre, 5 Tweed Street, 10am to 1pm. With a guest advisor on hacking, goodies, home baking and a cuppa.

Tuesday

Berwick Educational Association Study Morning. William Elder Building, Castlegate, Berwick, 10am to 1pm. Dr Richard Moore will explore Mozart’s Don Giovanni. Tickets: £9. Book at www.berwickea.co.uk or team@berwickea.co.uk or call 01289 305842.

Every Wednesday

Berwick Male Voice Choir. Longridge Towers School, 6.45pm to 9pm, for rehearsals. New members welcome, no audition necessary.

Every Wednesday

Qi Gong for Health. Costello Centre, Bailiffgate, 2pm. Improve posture, flexibility and strength. Cost £3.

Every Wednesday

Community Ukuleles. Shilbottle Community Hall, 7pm.

Wednesday

Coffee Morning. WI Hall, Beadnell, 10am to noon. Coffee, cakes, crafts and plants to raise funds for the Admiral Nurses, which Dementia UK provides.

Wednesday

Magenta Arts Summer Workshops. 4 High Buston, Alnwick, 9.30am to 12.30pm. Celebrating Lugnasa, Harvest Moon, and Fruitfulness, painting using the oil/rag technique. Call 07909 910107 or email jennyblayney@gmail.com

Wednesday

Northstar Centre Summer Fair and Fun Day. St Mary’s, Castlegate, 10am to 3pm. Barbecue, stalls, games, tombola and more. Free entry.

Until August 5

Art Exhibition by Berwick Art Group. Watchtower Gallery, West End, Tweedmouth, noon to 4pm. Admission free.

Until September 1

Northumbrian Landscapes. Gallery 45, Felton. A celebration of our beautiful county.

Until September 29

Berwick Civic Society Summer Exhibition. Main Guard, Berwick, 1pm to 5pm. Based on the research of architectural historian Catherine Kent.

Until October 15

Scottish Colourists Exhibition. The Granary Gallery, Berwick, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission free.

ATTRACTIONS

All attraction opening times may vary from season to season.

Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick: Call 0300 030 3311. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Alnwick Castle. Open daily, 10am to 5.30pm. Admission £15.50, £12.75 concs, £7.75 child, under fives free, discounts online. See www.alnwickcastle.com

Alnwick Garden: 01665 511350. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. For prices and discounts see www.alnwickgarden.com

Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick: 01665 605847. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Admission: £4, £3 concs, £1 child, under fives free.

Bamburgh Castle: 01668 214515. Open daily, 10am to 5pm, state rooms from 11am. Admission: £10.85, £5 child, under fives free, £26 family. See www.bamburghcastle.com

Barter Books, Alnwick Station: 01665 604888. Open daily, 9am to 7pm.

Belford Hidden History Museum. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Admission free.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens: 01661 881636. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £9.30, £8.40 concs, £5.60 child, £24.20 family.

Berwick Barracks. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £4.90, £4.40 concs, £2.90 child, £12.70 family.

Chillingham Castle. Open daily, noon to 5pm. Admission: £9.50, £8.50 concs, £5.50 child, under fives free, £23 family. Call 01668 215359. See www.chillingham-castle.com

Chillingham Wild Cattle Park: Open Monday to Friday, tours at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Sunday tours at 10am, 11am and noon. Admission: £16, £13 concs, £6 child, £35 family. Call 01668 215250.

Cragside: 01669 620333. Open daily, house 11am to 5pm, garden 10am to 6pm. Admission: £11, child £6.10, family £30.50.

Dunstanburgh Castle: 01665 576231. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Edlingham Castle: 0870 333 1181. Open during daylight. Admission free.

Etal Castle. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £5, £4.50 concs, £3 child, £13 family.

Eyemouth Museum: Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

Heatherslaw Corn Mill. Open 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, £10 family, free under fives.

Heatherslaw Light Railway. Trains run daily. Call 01890 820317.

Heatherslaw Visitor Centre. Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £3.80, £3.20 concs, free under fives, £10 family.

House of Hardy Fishing Tackle Museum. Willowburn, Alnwick. Open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Free entry.

Howick Hall Gardens: Open daily, 10.30am to 6pm, last entry 5pm. Admission: £7.70, £6.60 over 60s, children free.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford: 01890 820338. Open daily, 11am to 5pm. Admission: £3, £2.70 concs, free under fives, £8 family.

Lindisfarne Castle: 01289 389244. Castle closed for restoration. Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Lime Kilns and shop open daily.

Lindisfarne Centre: 01289 389004. Call for opening times. Admission: £4, £3.50 concs, £2 child, £10 family, free under fives.

Lindisfarne Priory: 01289 389200. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £6.50, £5.90 concs, £3.90 child, £16.90 family.

Longframlington Gardens: Open Gate spring and summer, Wednesday to Saturday, plus bank holidays, 10am to 4.30pm. See www.longframlingtongardens.co.uk or call 01665 570382.

North Charlton Armstrong Household and Farming Museum. Open Friday, 10am to 5pm. Admission: £4, £1 child, all proceeds to charities.

Preston Tower, Chathill: 01665 589227. Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Admission: £2, 50p children, £1.50 concs.

RNLI Grace Darling Museum, Bamburgh: 01668 214910. Open daily, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.

Warkworth Castle and Hermitage: 01665 711423. Castle: Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Hermitage: Open Monday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Admission: £6.20, £5.60 concs, £3.70 child, £16.10 family.