Warkworth WI, Meeting

There is no evening meeting in August so 21 members met at Hauxley Nature Reserve one afternoon for a walk and socialising.

It was a beautiful summer day. We were given VIP treatment by Alex, who welcomed us in the ‘classroom’ and described how the new building was constructed of recycled materials. He invited us to ask questions and to seek him out after the walk if we had any queries. He also had instructed the kitchen to keep aside an orange and a lemon cake for his WI visitors.

Most of us walked some or all of the lakeside walks and visited the hides where we could watch the birds. The wild flowers are fantastic, we took photographs of butterflies on the flowers and enjoyed the proximity of the birds who seem to be used to visitors. We all met back at the cafe where we enjoyed the tea and cake.

It is a special place, well worth a return visit.

The WI was well represented at Warkworth Show with members exhibiting and having success in many classes, stewarding in various areas and showing their talents on the produce stall and craft stands.

The WI class this year was for a jar of marmalade and the WI Salver was won by Marion Jones. Congratulations to all.

The next meeting on September 5, at 7.30pm will welcome representatives from the RNLI, Amble. Supper will be provided on a ‘fishy’ theme, and the competition is for a piece of RNLI memorabilia. A collection will be taken towards RNLI funds.

There is a change to the published programme in October. There will be an entertainment – Laughter is the best Medicine by Dr Ray Lowry, who recently appeared at Lesbury Village Hall.

Visitors have been invited from some neighbouring WIs and there will be a pooled supper. The competition is for a joke.

Warkworth WI has a new Facebook page called Warkworth WI and a website warkworthwi.wordpress.com