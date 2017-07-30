Warkworth WI, Meeting

President Serena Coulter welcomed 30 members and seven visitors, two new members joined. It is always pleasing to welcome visitors.

Business included reports and correspondence and news of the groups, most of which are not meeting again until September.

Birthday flowers were given to Eileen Murray. Chocolates and a card were presented to Joyce Tweedy on the occasion of her diamond wedding. Congratulations were given to her and Ronnie. The president spoke about the importance of resolutions and read out a list of major subjects which have been resolutions from 1921-2009.

Kate Burnham gave a brilliant report on her visit to the WI AGM in Liverpool. She represented Acklington, Broomhill, Shilbottle and Warkworth WIs in our area.

Again, the importance of resolutions was stressed and she was able to give the result of this year’s vote, with votes in favour of both resolutions about alleviating loneliness and protecting the oceans from “plastic soup”, caused by microfibres from our washing machines.

The speaker was Chris Dixon, a quilter, who described her travels and the quilts which they inspired. She produced a large variety of colourful examples from her seemingly bottomless bag and talked eloquently about them and the techniques she had used in making them.

The competition for a small piece of patchwork or quilting was won by Linda Bell.

There was a display of work by the craft meeting members. Fidget cuffs for use by dementia sufferers are to be given to an Amble group.

Premature baby units in the area are benefitting from the quantities of tiny knitted baby clothes also on display.

August is a holiday month but members usually meet for a walk and refreshments.

Members are meeting at Hauxley Nature Reserve at 2pm on August 1. The WI competition at Warkworth Show on August 19, is a jar of marmalade. The September 5, meeting is by Amble RNLI and refreshments provided will be on a “fishy” theme.