Warkworth WI, Meeting

President Marion Jones welcomed 45 members to our Christmas party in December, an event much looked forward to by members.

Marion thanked the committee for setting up the party and for their various contributions. She explained that our small gifts had been some of the prizes donated originally for the Hall coffee morning by members so it was fitting to give them back.

Amanda won the birthday chocolates. Every member who had brought an item for the hamper received a raffle ticket. There were enough contributions to make several generous hampers. Five lucky people were winners.

After a brief business meeting the buffet was served.

The party activities included a fun Christmas quiz, a competition for a party hat, bingo, pass the parcel, and we concluded the evening with some rousing Christmas carols, accompanied by Chris on the piano.

The January meeting was attended by 26 members and one guest.

The business meeting included a reminder about the resolutions and a voting board was circulated.

Birthday flowers were won by Anne Cashmore, and the competition for a ‘fishy’ plate was won by Marion.

Andrew Gooding, from Amble Development Trust and the ‘Creel Club’, then gave an interesting talk about fish, from the changing trend in people’s attitude to eating fish to the political issues surrounding the fishing industry.

He demonstrated how to prepare a squid for cooking, then showed us how to take the head and skin off a gurnard, ready for the pot. He explained how the Creel Club operated and left leaflets for distribution.

The evening finished with a cup of tea and a biscuit, with plenty of socialising.

Our next meeting is on Tuesday, February 7, a marmalade-making members’ evening. Please bring a jar and say how you made it. The Warkworth WI competition in the Warkworth Show is for a jar of marmalade. The competition is for three jam tarts.