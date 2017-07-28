Two awards for Antonia

Antonia Johnson, a pupil at the Dukes Middle School, has won the Alnwick Rotary Club Young Writer Competition.

As the winner, she was automatically entered into the Rotary North East District Competition intermediate age group, of which she is also the winner.

The district has 64 clubs and many of them enter young writers into this competition. The piece written must be around 500 words and the theme this year was Reflection.

North East author Dan Smith, who has been judging the competition for several years, said: “The quality and content of the writing improves year on year.

“Antonia has written a story with a strong theme, excellent use of language, and a dark twist.”

Alnwick Rotary would like to congratulate Antonia on her win, and Joseph Brunger and James Carragher who were both runners-up, also from Dukes School, and thank all the students of Dukes Middle School who took part.