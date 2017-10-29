Till Valley, History Society

The Till Valley Archaeological Society (TillVAS) welcomes Ian Haynes, Professor of Archaeology at Newcastle University, to a talk on the Roman Temples at Maryport

The meeting takes place on Wednesday, November 1, at 7.30pm, in Crookham Village Hall.

Ian completed his doctorate in Roman Archaeology at Oxford University.

He directed the award-winning dig at Maryport, assisted by site director Tony Wilmott.

The site is part of the Roman North Western coastal defences.

It is built on a promontory overlooking the Solway Firth and includes the most North Westerly classical temple found so far in the Roman world.

The area is part of the Frontiers of the Roman Empire World Heritage Site, which also includes Hadrian’s Wall.

The 17 altars found provided a vast amount of information about the Roman presence in the area.

TillVAS members and friends are looking forward to a very interesting evening.

Come and join us – members can attend free of charge, visitors £4.