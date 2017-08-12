Till Valley, Archaeological Society

Have your say

The society continues to work on the Heritage Lottery funded Village Atlas Project on Branxton and Crookham.

From August 31 to September 9, we will be running an excavation at Mardon Farm, by kind permission of Mr and Mrs George Farr.

It will be directed by Richard Carlton, of Archaeological Practice.

The site is described as a “single ditched enclosure, containing a least one hut circle and other features”.

We welcome any volunteers. You don’t need any previous experience and equipment will be provided.

All you need are wellingtons or boots, warm, waterproof clothing fit for any weather, a packed lunch and drinks.

It is essential to book your place, giving your name, email address and the dates you can attend.

You can come every day or for just a couple. The working day is normally from 9.30am to 4pm.

Contact maureencharlton910@btinternet.com or heather@hjpentland.plus.com to book or for enquiries.