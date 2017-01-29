The Till Valley Archaeological Society welcomes Dr David Petts to its meeting on Wednesday, February 1, at 7.30pm, in Crookham Village Hall.

His talk is entitled Excavations At Binchester Roman Fort, which is near Bishop Auckland.

The remains and artefacts found at Binchester are impressive. The Romans called the site Vinovia and it commanded a Roman road from legionary headquarters at York to the Roman Wall, and was built to house a cavalry regiment.

Dr Petts is senior lecturer in archaeology at Durham University and runs the major field school at Binchester.

All are welcome to the talk, which is free to TILVAS members, visitors £4.