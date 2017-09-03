Till Valley, Archaeological Soc

The Till Valley Archaeological Society starts a new season of talks on Wednesday, September 6, at 7.30pm in Crookham Village Hall.

We welcome back a great friend – Professor Maria Chester. She will be giving a talk on the slightly unusual subject of “Following the Coca Shrub through the Americas. Archaeological Evidence for Cocaine Use.”

All are welcome to attend. Members of TillVAS are free, visitors pay £4. It is well worth joining TillVAS as membership is £10 per annum.

On September 20, TillVAS members will be going to Eyemouth with a visit to the museum in the morning, then lunch followed by a visit to Eyemouth Fort with Fiona Glover in the afternoon.

The annual TillVAS James IV Memorial Lecture is on Sunday, October 8, in Etal Village Hall.

Jordan Evans, who has worked at Holyrood House, will give a talk on Mary, Queen of Scots. There is a £5 charge for this special talk. Tickets will be available shortly from TillVAS secretary Maureen Charlton, East Flodden Cottage, Milfield NE71 6JF. Please enclose a cheque and an SAE.

Finally, under the guidance of archaeologist Richard Carlton, TillVAS is working on a dig at Mardon Farm as part of the Village Atlas Project, which is sponsored by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The dig is open to visitors from Saturday, September 2, until Thursday, September 7, from 10.30am to 3pm. Please follow the signs to the dig and park only in the dig field. It is harvest time and Mardon is a busy working farm.