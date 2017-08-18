Thropton WI, Meeting

At our June meeting Thropton WI celebrated in style, having reached its 95th birthday and looking amazing for such a venerable age.

Inevitably, we began with a toast to our successful WI, long may it continue.

The fantastic birthday cake, made by member Win Gandy, was then cut by our two longest-serving members, Ursula Mavin and Eleanor Kidd. It was Eleanor’s granddaughter who made a magnificent job of icing the cake with our unique logo.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by the very smartly turned-out group Vivace, whose stories and singing proved to be very popular with the enthusiastic audience.

This delightful interlude preceded a celebratory feast enjoyed by Thropton members, guests from other WIs, a representative from Northumberland Federation, and even a welcome guest from a Canadian WI.

For this special occasion we had employed caterers to provide the savoury dishes, but in true WI style, delicious cakes and puddings were produced by our members.

There was a most happy atmosphere in Thropton War Memorial Hall throughout the evening and our generous raffle ensured that several people left carrying away a great variety of raffle prizes – a jolly finale to a memorable event.