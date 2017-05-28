Thropton WI, Meeting

Thropton WI members could scarcely believe that the annual meeting had come round again, but our rendering of Jerusalem confirmed that we had reached the close of another WI year.

Our president welcomed WI advisor Brenda Houlison and we were off – a business meeting followed by the annual meeting.

Secretary Chris Butterworth reported on a lively spring council meeting and explained the situation with the struggle for in-patient beds at Rothbury Cottage Hospital.

As is usual at this time of the year, we had decisions to make about the NFWI 2017 Resolutions. The conclusions were to ask the delegate to make her own decision on the Loneliness Resolution and to vote in favour of the resolution requiring action against plastic waste in the world’s oceans.

Future plans were varied, but emphasis was put upon the celebration for our 95th birthday in June, to which we are all looking forward.

Transferring to the annual meeting, the secretary reported on the many events of the past year and the president warmly thanked her committee and the membership in general for contributing with so much enthusiasm to our welcoming WI.

The committee was elected for a further year, with Beverley Dean remaining president. We were delighted to have a much-needed volunteer, Pam Campbell, join the committee.

It was now time for Brenda, our WIA, to amuse us with new anecdotes and she, in turn, was thanked for coming all the way to Thropton to guide and entertain us.

Both the Competition Cup and craft table were won by Lesley Tweddle.

Our new WI year will begin in June with 95th birthday congratulations to Thropton.