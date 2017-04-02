Thropton WI, Meeting

At our March meeting members were welcomed by the vice-president as our president Beverley was recovering from a hip replacement.

The highlight was provided by speaker Wendy Stanger, a most talented artist.

Wendy works in silk paper-making or silk fusion, using silk to create beautiful art. This can be displayed or used to make a variety of hand-crafted objects, including lampshades.

Wendy uses several other fibres, including fleece, bamboo and horsehair. She can also use flowers from wedding bouquets to create souvenirs and pictures or covers for albums. Dried flowers, leaves and shells can be added. Wendy’s display of objects impressed us immensely.

She was going to be a hard act to follow, but now it was down to members to have a go, a challenge indeed.

Wendy demonstrated how to make a small silk fusion picture, provided materials and left us to get on with the task. The results varied from delightful to ‘interesting’, but we all enjoyed being back at school, with hands in the paste pots and mess everywhere.

Our secretary’s vote of thanks to Wendy was full of praise for an unusual and entertaining evening.

Our brief business meeting covered the purchase of our laptop, welcome to a new member and a report on the trip some made to Alnmouth WI’s winter lunch, which was a great success.

The committee is concentrating on plans for our 95th birthday in June. We have a trip to Beamish that month and will shortly be enjoying our much delayed Christmas meal.

Our craft competition winners were Lesley Tweddle and June Underwood. New members are welcome.