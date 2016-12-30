Thropton WI, Meeting

Festive songs

Twenty men at the WI, that may raise a few eyebrows. This, however, was Thropton WI’s Christmas meeting and we had invited the well-known men’s choir Voicemale to be the star turn at our seasonal meeting.

We were rewarded with a miscellany of beautiful melodies, sung with enthusiasm and skill by our visitors.

The programme was very varied and included a Slovenian carol, a carol from America’s Deep South, and familiar carols sung to unfamiliar tunes, which was unexpected and entertaining.

We were quite delighted with the performance and this talented group of singers.

As a thank you, Thropton WI members had pulled out all the stops to provide an excellent pooled supper and our guests were most appreciative of the invitation to tuck in and enjoy typical WI hospitality.

This proved to be another warm and friendly meeting at Thropton WI.

Our 2017 programme begins at 7pm on Wednesday, January 4, with a talk on the Glendale Show. New members are always made most welcome.