Stepping back to school days

School pictures are becoming a regular feature for our nostalgia pages, and this week we bring you not just pupils, but teachers too.

The top picture looks to be from an all-girls class or club, but we don’t know when it was taken, or what it shows.

The Dcuhess's School, Alnwick, May 1967

The bottom picture shows the staff at the Duchess’s School in 1967. The school recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

If you can help us identify the people in the pictures email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505723.