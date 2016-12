Alnwick Lions presented a cheque for £300 towards the Jeffrey Hughes Skateboard Park, Shilbottle.

The target is £3,000. Pictured are Lions Tom Deedigan, right, and Bill McDonald, far right, with Edith Hood, Margaret Knox, Doreen Reid, Maureen Grey and Jan Glass.

The skateboard park was named in memory of a Shilbottle teenager killed in Aden on April 28, 1966.