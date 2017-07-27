Searching for school clues

These two school photos were sent in by a reader, but we have no information about them and are calling on you, our readers, to help us.

We would like to find out where and when the pictures were taken, and if possible, who is pictured.

The children in the bottom picture look to be younger than those in the top.

And we aren’t sure if they are children at the same school or separate schools.

Send any information to Helen Millichamp at helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505723.