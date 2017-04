We are still looking for information for this picture, which we published on this page two weeks ago.

It show a group of youngsters in football strips outside Alnwick North Community Centre in April 1992. They are standing with a policeman, but we don’t know why the picture was taken or who the people in it are.

If you have any information contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723 or helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk