Seahouses WI, Meeting

A total of 19 members were present at North Sunderland And Seahouses WI’s last meeting.

Mrs Judith Stephenson, our newly-elected president, welcomed all and asked us to sign a card for one member who was in hospital and another who was not well enough to attend.

She introduced Andy Craig, a photographer, who came along with his computerised photographs and music.

His talk, The Photographic Diary Of A Dog Walker On The Northumberland Coast, gave an interesting evening of pleasant guitar playing, plus unusual views of local scenery, taken at different times of the year.

The light and sunshine depicting delightful shots of his dog Daisy, and of our shore and harbour, were most interesting. The scenes were in sections – On the Shore, lobster pots, Dunstanburgh Castle in the distance; The Farnes, not a cloud in the sky; history of the coast; beach Life.

We are very fortunate to have such a wide variety of wonderful, ever-changing coastal scenes.

Andy concluded by giving us a song and Mrs Val Hart gave the vote of thanks for what had been a truly relaxing, entertaining evening.

Our competition, A Favourite Photograph, was won by Mrs S MacFarlane, Mrs M Turner and Mrs G MacLachlan.

The business part of our meeting continued after refreshments.

Correspondence consisted of an invitation to Embleton on September 12, a Ramble around Amble on August 9, a craft day at Cresswell House (origami flowers) on September 14, and a Silk Scarf Workshop Day at Lowgate WI Hall on September 16.

On September 30, at Cresswell House, it is a day to restring your pearls, and there is lunch at Cresswell House on October 3. All details may be obtained from WI secretaries and Cresswell House.

The national annual meeting in Liverpool had been a success.

Requests for 2018 diaries and calendars are to be sent in.

Our last pleasant pub lunch had been held at Chatton. Suggestions for a theatre outing are to be put forward.

Our Summer Fair is on Thursday, August 24, at 2.30pm, in the Methodist Church Hall, Seahouses. This is open to everybody. There will be a tombola and book stall so do come along and enjoy tea, a scone and cream.