Seahouses, Probus

The meeting was opened by chairman Chris Hull, who welcomed our guests and called for apologies for absence.

Apologies included David Morgan, who is recovering well after his fall.

After birthday greetings, both our secretary Fraser Suffield and our treasurer Forbes Grant reported all well in their areas of responsibility, although our secretary once more reported a need for more members. He can be contacted on 01665 576236.

We were also informed that a letter had been received from the Hub regarding the Area Development Plan, which drew our attention to the need to take an interest and attend the meetings.

We were then introduced to our speaker Dr Stuart Walton, who gave a talk entitled Kenya – A Gynaecological Safari.

Dr Walton admitted that this was the first time he had given the talk to an all-male audience, then proceeded to tell us how he become a gynaecologist and how he came to work in Kenya in 1974/76.

It was a fascinating story, including details of birthing problems and solutions, much peripheral information on Africa, and advances in treatment during his career.

Thanks were given by Michael Gledson for a talk fully appreciated by his first all-male audience.

Our next meeting will be on September 6.