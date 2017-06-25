Seahouses, Probus

In the absence of our chairman the meeting was chaired by vice chairman Tony Willis.

Secretary Fraser Suffield announced the apologies for absence, then the chairman wished Happy Birthday to this month’s celebrants.

Our secretary gave his report, which while entirely satisfactory administratively, told us that we had only 36 members. Anyone wishing to join should contact him on 01665 576236, or ask one of our other members.

Our treasurer reassured us regarding the state of our finances.

We were then introduced to speaker Iain Robson, of the Northumberland Coast Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership, to give a talk entitled Birds Of The Northumberland Coast.

He introduced us to the concept of AONB, explaining that it is a partnership of local organisations that looks after the effects of tourism on the environment. The Northumberland Coast AONB runs from Berwick to the Coquet Estuary, a distance of 39 miles, but is only about three miles wide.

We were then entertained by an illustrated commentary on the birds that can be found within the area, a tour de force of knowledge and communication.

After an extended question and answer session, thanks for an absorbing talk were given by Richard Postlethwaite.

Our next meeting will be on July 5.