Seahouses, Probus

Our chairman Chris Hull opened the meeting and after apologies and wishing all members with upcoming birthdays happy birthday he invited David Morgan to say a few words.

David was speaking on behalf of Seahouses Rotary Club.

After handing out the raffle prizes won by our members who had purchased tickets at the last meeting, he thanked us for our support of the club’s recent, highly successful car boot sale.

He was thanked by our chairman for his tolerably brief intermission.

He then invited secretary Fraser Suffield and treasurer Forbes Grant to report.

Both reported a satisfactory state in their respective responsibilities, though Fraser reported that we could do with a few more members.

It was also pointed out that the balance of cash in hand would, in part, be needed to fund the replacement of the projector.

Our speaker Andrew Bargett was then introduced to give a talk entitled Life With Death.

Andrew was an undertaker with his family firm.