Seahouses, Probus

The meeting commenced with an announcement by David Morgan that not only was it St David’s Day, but it was the first time in the history of the club that its meeting had fallen on this day.

This prompted a discussion on the etymology of local place names and the extent to which many may be of Welsh origin. David told us we were not allowed to leave without accepting a daffodil.

Chairman Christopher Hull, after thanking David, opened the meeting, called for apologies for absence and wished those with birthdays a happy day.

We were told that Cyril Jones, a member since the opening of the club, would be unable to attend any more due to ill health. It was passed unanimously that he be appointed an honorary member.

Secretary Fraser Suffield and treasurer Forbes Grant reported that matters were under control. The writer would like to point out that the names in this report, unlike the last, are correct.

We were then introduced to speaker Bob Higham to give a talk entitled A Borderline Case – A Walk In The Borders.

Bob is a countryman, a walker, a retired ‘man of the cloth’, and a member of Berwick Probus Club.

His talk was about a walk along the English/Scottish border from the Solway to the North Sea. It is not possible to adhere to the actual border throughout due to boggy land, army manoeuvres, private property, etc. Surprisingly, the bed of the old Waverley railway line is not available to walk along.

The walk commenced at Gretna, which amazed our speaker with the number of Japanese tourists and tourist shops. It finished at Lamberton by the Sea after passing through the debateable lands, Liddersdale, Kielder, Paxton House, Melrose, College Valley and many more well known and loved locations.

The talk was awash with history and evocative of the beauty and tranquillity of the area.

After a short question and answer session, Gordon Cowan gave an appreciative vote of thanks.