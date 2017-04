These two pictures are part of a number kindly lent to us by a reader.

The top picture shows members of Alnwick 2nd Scouts hanging out on a street, presumably in Alnwick, while the bottom picture shows a football match. But we have no other information about the pictures and we are calling on readers to help us find out more.

Nostalgia cubs

We’d love to know when the pictures were taken and who is in them, and any other information anyone may have on the images. Contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723.