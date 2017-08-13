Schoolday memories.

These two pictures have been published in recent weeks.

The top one brought back memories for one reader Kathleen Dixon, nee Brown, from Beadnell, who said it is of the Duchess’s School in Alnwick in 1950.

Mrs Dixon said it is about a quarter of a larger photograph of the school at the time and can name most of the girls pictured (see our website for a full list of names).

But we are still searching for information for the bottom picture. We’d love to hear from you.

Duchess’s School 1950 names:

Back l-r: Unknown, Kathleen Davidon, Barbara Thomson, Mary Davis, Betty Cowan, Mary Shepherd, Hazel Andersohn, Doreen Jobson, Kathleen Brown, Jean Gregory, Hilary Davidson.

2nd Back l-r: Ann Todd, Ena Slaven, Rosemary Young, Jean Hamilton, Joyce Sunter, Joan Grey, Hazel Hubbard, Ruth Elliott, Hazel Hann, Margaret Lucas, Lesley Bell, Margaret Thompson.

3rd Row: Unknown, Connie Oliver, Doreen, Enid Coe, Joyce Jones, Kathleen Goodfellow, June Hindmarsh, Lilla Young, Anne Beatty, June Madison, Anne Atkins.

Front: Beatrice Hall, Betty Carse, Kathleen Bowden, Mary Neal, Joyce Tully, Audrey Snowdon, Mary Lamb, Sheila Smith and Margaret Woodcock.