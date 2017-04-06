Search

School turns art gallery to showcase pupils’ work

Seahouses Primary School was so privileged to have local artist Mick Oxley join our art club on Friday, March 17. Each week, Elaine Godber and Heather Nicholson teach our children art and all of them have really enjoyed this experience. We now have a magnificent art gallery throughout our school.