The top photograph takes us to Shilbottle Working Men’s Club.

The A team completed a rare treble, winning the Alnwick District Darts League A Division Championship. Can you name any of members, or the year?

Remember when from 25 years ago, Seahouses coffee morning in aid of Arthritis Research

Sheila Young called with names of those in the bottom photo. The line-up is (from left): possibly a charity representative, Florence Myers, Sheila Young, Ella Gregory, Nancy Henderson, ?, Janet Robson and Helen Ray Craig.

If you have information call 01665 602234.