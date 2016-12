Members of Alnwick Inner Wheel and Rotary, with presidents Linda Thompson and Dave Campbell, braved hail, rain and wind to plant 10,000 purple crocuses on the roundabout at the entrance to the Willowburn Centre in aid of Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign.

The flower is a reminder of the purple dye placed on the finger tip of immunised children.

Rotary and Inner Wheel are working together on joint charity projects.