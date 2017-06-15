Search

Presentation of prizes for pictures

Alnwick and District Camera Club held an annual presentation evening to mark the end of its season. Guest of honour was Rosemary Mason, sister of Gene Bache, a club member for many years. She is pictured with prize winners Gerry Simpson, John Strong, Carol MacKay, Kevin Murray, Jane Coltman and Dennis Hall.