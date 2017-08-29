NOSTALGIA: Bygone footballers

Mrs Dunn sent these photos of Seahouses football team.
Top picture, back: Bill Greshon, Jim Robertson, George Dawson, Walter Anderson, Tom Robinson, Sid Sanderson, Tommy English, Mr Sanderson, Jack Sheil.
Middle: Ronnie Rawlings, Robert Dawson, Walter Cochrane.
Front: Reg White, Ossie Trotter, Mick Robson, Roddy Wright, ? Allen.
Bottom picture, back: George Bertram, David Bishop, Billy Greshon, Tommy English, Mick Robson, Tom Hogg, Norman McKay.
Front: Joe Young, George Dawson, Jack Dawson, Joe Pearson, Reg White, John Swan Dick Nelson, John Dawson, Ken Dawson, Frank Dunn.
