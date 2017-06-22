Northumbria Club, Meeting

The Northumbria Club held its AGM on June 7 at the National Liberal Club in London.

The AGM elected His Honour Ian Graham chairman, Simon Sefton treasurer and Michael Robson secretary. The chairman thanked Chris Dean, the previous secretary, for his many years of service.

The AGM was followed by dinner and a talk by Ian Graham, entitled Sir Edward Grey: The Longest Serving Foreign Secretary In British History.

The talk started with the shocking fact that Edward Grey was not born in Northumberland, but in London, on April 25, 1862.

He entered the House of Commons in the 1885 General Election as the Liberal MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed, which he held until his retirement in 1916.

Edward was given his first Government post as Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs in 1892, which he held until 1895.

In 1903 he was appointed Foreign Secretary and played an important role in trying to mediate to prevent the outbreak of war. His most famous remark – “the lamps are going out all over Europe. We shall not see them lit again in our time” – followed the invasion of Belgium by Germany and the entry of Britain into the First World War.

He resigned in 1916 and never returned to Government, although he held a number of positions outside of Government, including Chancellor of Oxford University in 1928.

Sir Edward Grey died on September 7, 1933, and his ashes are buried in the grounds of Fallodon Hall.