Northumbria Club, Meeting

Seasonal cheer

The Northumbria Club held its Christmas dinner at the National Liberal Club on December 7.

The club was happy to welcome a new member and several guests.

Members enjoyed a meal of traditional Christmas fare.

After dinner the members entertained themselves with Christmas songs and readings.

The songs and carols were led by club chairman Ian Graham.

John Entwisle read King John’s Christmas from Now We Are Six by AA Milne, written in 1927, and the last few pages of The Good Master by Kate Seredy, from 1935. David Boll read a poetic evocation of winter.

The club’s next meeting will be its Guest Night on Wednesday, March 15.

The Northumbria Club website at www.northumbriaclub.com contains full details of past and future events. In addition, it contains details of how to contact the club.