Northumberland, Western Front

Due to prolonged refurbishment work at our original Alnmouth venue, the Northumberland branch of the Western Front Association will be holding its next two meetings at The Pottergate Centre, Howling Lane, Alnwick.

On Monday, June 26, Colin Buxton is speaking on his latest research on the Royal Flying Corps.

On Monday, July 24, Peter Trionfi is giving a talk entitled Quirks, Kangeroos and the Clutching Hand.

Both talks are at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.

There is a pooled supper and at this venue tea and coffee will be available.

We welcome new members or interested first timers.