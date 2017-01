Feast of funds

HospiceCare North Northumberland is really grateful to Hannah and Christine at The Ship Inn for hosting a fabulous meal, with all proceeds going to HospiceCare.

The event raised a fantastic £1,446, which could provide 58 hours of specialist Hospice at Home support to people in our local communities.

The Ship Inn would like to thank its kind suppliers for their generosity – Lanchester Wines, Carters Butchers from Bamburgh, Laidlers Fruit & Veg and Tyneside Food.