Northumberland, Freemasons

Freemasons will be celebrating the organisation’s 300th birthday this year.

To mark the tercentenary of the United Grand Lodge of England, many events will be held, including thanksgiving services, gala dinners and a teddy bear’s picnic to celebrate the Teddies for Loving Care appeal.

Charity is at the heart of Freemasonry and The Provincial Grand Lodge of Northumberland will be giving away £300,000 to local charities throughout 2017.

There are 27 lodge buildings across North Tyneside and Northumberland. We are looking to donate money to charities close to each building so that we can really make a positive impact on local projects and causes near to where Masonry takes place.

Anyone from a charity who would like to be considered for a donation, can apply at www.northumberlandmasons.org.uk

We’d urge them to contact us as soon as possible.

Nationally, The Freemasons’ Grand Charity is dedicated to helping people in need and has donated over £100 million since 1980.

Freemasons buildings can be found in Alnwick, Amble, Ashington, Bedlington, Bellingham, Berwick, Blyth, Byker, Cramlington, Haltwhistle, Hexham, Mickley, Morpeth, Newbiggin, Jesmond, Newcastle, North Shields, Ponteland, Seahouses, Seaton Delaval, Shiremoor, Throckley, Wallsend, Whitley Bay and Wylam.

For more information, contact provsec@pgln.org