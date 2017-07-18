Our final talk before the summer break at North Northumberland Bird Club was given by club member and bird ringer Philip Hanmer, ably assisted by his wife Alison at the computer delivering the images.

They took us on a journey to two of the UK’s remotest island groups in the Hebrides – the Shiants and St Kilda.

Situated 12 miles North of Skye, the Shiants are home to 250,000 birds at peak times, including 65,200 pairs of puffins (10 per cent of the UK population), 18,380 guillemots, 10,950 razorbills (seven per cent of the UK population), 1,780 pairs of shags, and thousands of pairs of fulmars and kittiwakes.

Home to 16 people in 1900, the islands, which are owned by the Nicholson family, are now uninhabited, except by visitors to the one bothy.

Life in the past was harsh. In 1845 four members of one family fell over a cliff trying to catch a sheep.

Phil went to the islands as a ringer in the Auk Ringing Group summer party.

The bothy was the cramped workspace and accommodation was a tent, with all supplies having to be brought with them. There’s little privacy, even a visit to the very basic facilities may include being on view to passing ferries.

Enjoying dry weather, Phil’s duties were to train ringers, set up mist nets and ring the trapped birds, and to put his arm down each puffin burrow to capture and ring the single ‘puffling’ he hoped to find. The work inevitably involves hard walking on steep slopes, but provides invaluable data on population trends.

Catching a bird that has already been ringed is called ‘controlling’ and allows the ringer to tell how old the bird is and where it was ringed. Phil didn’t create any new records, but told us of a puffin ringed in 1975 and recaptured in 2009, at 34 years, the oldest known. One ringed in 1977 was reunited with its ringer in 2009.

Phil also explained that one of the major challenges to the successful breeding of the birds was the black rat, which arrived from a shipwrecked boat in the 19th century and soon multiplied.

The RSPB recently carried out a £900,000 project, which hopefully has eliminated the rat and so removed its predation of eggs and chicks.

After a relatively calm experience on the Shiants the same could not be said of Alison and Phil’s visit to the St Kilda Archipelago.

Big waves and strong winds made for an interesting journey to this outpost of the Outer Hebrides, 41 miles west of Harris and lying fully exposed to the Atlantic Ocean. It is much more remote than the Shiants.

Nevertheless, it was populated until 1930 when the lack of medical care led to the last of its inhabitants leaving for the mainland. Today, it is home to nearly a million birds.

Phil’s journey took him round the cliffs with views of the largest colony of northern gannets in the world, 94 per cent of Leach’s storm-petrel in Europe, and more than 250,000 puffins.

No ringing was tackled on this trip, but it provided a memorable birding experience, being surrounded by so many birds with their sounds and smells.

The visit onshore gave views of the MOD tracking station, with the only resident population, as well as close-ups of the puffins, guillemots, razorbills and skuas.

Phil was thanked for sharing his practical knowledge and experiences in an interesting talk.

Our next indoor meeting at the Bamburgh Pavilion takes place at 7.30pm, on Friday, September 15, when Andrew Craggs, senior reserve manager of the Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve, will give a talk on Lindisfarne, with particular reference to its outstanding birdlife.