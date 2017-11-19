Netherton WI, Meeting

What an interesting and varied summer we have had in Netherton.

After trying ‘Big Knitting’, where an article can be made with giant needles in just an hour or so, in June we were given expert advice on what to aim for and how to make that award-winning cake or pie for your local country show.

The annual summer outing in July, on a grey and misty day, was an enjoyable and brisk experience, taking in that huge and iconic land sculpture Northumberlandia, followed by ten-pin bowling at Concordia and lunch at The Ridley Arms, Stannington.

In September we had a wonderful, inspiring display of patch working, with stories behind the ideas and of the materials used, followed by a lovely supper of savouries and cakes made by the members.

The October meeting was the annual pie and pea supper, when both female and male guests were invited.

They were intrigued by the speaker’s tales and photographs of a long-distance motorcycle ride through Nepal in the high Himalayas, right to the foothills of Everest.

What a country of contrasts, from the friendliness of the people, the colour of their art and costumes, traditions and rites of passage (so unlike our own) to the poverty and, occasionally, danger, alongside.