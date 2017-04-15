Netherton WI, Meeting

Netherton WI got off to a great start to the year with a wine and cheese evening.

A talk and a tasting of some splendid wines given by Sue Bolam, of Rothbury Wines, was enjoyed by all.

We tasted three reds and three whites, with a knowledgeable description of the areas they came from and the attributes of the wine makers. Most of us went home with a new favourite after a supper of an amazing selection of cheeses, biscuits and fruit.

In February we were visited by that gallant band of volunteers, The Blood Bikers. Where would we be without people like these, who give their free time, mostly during the night, to rush vital supplies to hospitals and medical emergencies when the other services are down or overwhelmed? They do essential fund-raising events throughout the year, and their talk was very uplifting.

The March talk was a look at our beautiful Coquetdale through the eyes of photographers Dave Robinson and Hugo Aiken.

We were led through their evocative book ‘Nature in Northumberland’s Upper Coquetdale’ (Dreadnought Books). Some fantastic shots of seasonal birds, wildlife and stunning atmospheric views.

Our next meeting is on Wednesday, April 19, when we will be trying Big Knitting.