Names to football and fete faces

These two pictures, which have featured in the last few weeks as our Remember When images, have reaped responses.

The top picture was Warkworth First School football team and a few readers emailed us names. Back, Chris Loftus, Alistair Turvey, Greg Sells, Andre Reynolds and Martin Clark. Front, Nathan Jolly and Martyn Hamilton.

Remember when from 25 years ago, Ellingham church fete

There were also a few comments on the bottom picture from a village fete at Ellingham. Pictured are Gilfrid Baker Cresswell (Gilly), David Griggs, the Rev William (Bill) Waddle and Tom Braidford.