We now have the names for those in this picture from Amble Bowling Club in 1991, which was published a few weeks ago.

They are, sitting on left, Dave Beatty; back row, from left, Jack Gallagher, George Brown, Jack Johnson, Jack Pyle, Peter Keen and David Wilkinson; front, from left, Kathleen Pyle, David Bardell, Cynthia Hewitson and Dorothy Martin. It is believed the picture was taken in the Bede Street Club.