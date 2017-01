These pictures were given to the Gazette for publication by one our readers, Louvain Wraith, nee Pringle.

The bottom one shows Alnwick County Modern School in 1954, but we don’t know the names of any of those pictured.

Alnwick County Modern School, 1954

And the top photograph appears to show young children playing musical instruments, but we do not know where they are, when it was taken, or who they are.

If you have any information on these pictures, contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723.