Music festival nostalgia

We are still seeking some more information about this picture from Alnwick International Music Festival, believed to be sometime in the 1970s.

It was one of two that we had in last week’s issue and we would like to find out a bit more about it. Do you know what year it was taken or who the band is?

If you have any information, contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723 or helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk