Mill demonstration at AGM

Heatherslaw Cornmill hosted the AGM of The Traditional Cornmillers Guild, with traditional Wind and Watermillers from across the country travelling to Northumberland.

To make the day a unique experience, Head Miller Dave, along with mill volunteer Tom Hammill, were able to demonstrate the operation of the unusual pearl barley mill at the site.

Dave said: “This is equipment that is not normally operated when we are open to the public because, as well as being incredibly noisy with a stone rotating at over 150 turns per minute, it also creates a lot of dust.”