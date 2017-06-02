Search

Mill demonstration at AGM

Heatherslaw Cornmill hosted the AGM of The Traditional Cornmillers Guild, with traditional Wind and Watermillers from across the country travelling to Northumberland.

To make the day a unique experience, Head Miller Dave, along with mill volunteer Tom Hammill, were able to demonstrate the operation of the unusual pearl barley mill at the site.

Dave said: “This is equipment that is not normally operated when we are open to the public because, as well as being incredibly noisy with a stone rotating at over 150 turns per minute, it also creates a lot of dust.”