This photograph of Alnwick Playhouse brought back memories for John Hart, who was a bench joiner for J&J Greens of Warkworth, along with a shop foreman, who made the items for the site.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Alan Bryson on the door frame, John Darling on the barrow and the one on the saw is believed to be the apprentice at the time, Richard Lewis. John said: “I only got on site to tile the bathrooms.”