Market produces show funds

A market stall was set up in Warkworth to sell plants and produce to raise funds for the village show, to be held in the castle grounds on Saturday, August 19.

Visitors enjoyed purchasing the local produce.

Warkworth Show publicity officer Derek Conway said: “Everyone involved in organising the show is a volunteer.

The aim is to provide a wonderful day for locals and visitors.

The stall helped raise funds to ensure the high costs of staging the show can be met.”