Alnwick Stroke Club and residents of St Paul’s sheltered housing were entertained by Lion Graham Luke, who gave a talk on the Alnwick Lions Club, Alnwick Christmas Lights and working at Alnwick Castle for over 50 years.

. Graham was accompanied by Lion Tom Deedigan, who presented a cheque for £1,500 to the club, which was accepted by chairman George Stokoe and new members Eleanor Athey and Pat Storey to ensure another year for the club which was started by WRVS in 1979.