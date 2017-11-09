Life and unusual diets on remote islands

Mike Collins, an inspector of Ancient Monuments with Historic England, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Wooler U3A History Group, chaired by Rita Cooke.

Mike recalled his experiences in his talk Adventures On St Kilda, looking back at the time when he was a National Trust for Scotland volunteer several years ago.

St Kilda is a collection of islands and stacks 50 miles off the west coast of Scotland, with Hirta being the only inhabited island.

The area can be completely cut off from the mainland for up to eight months in a year.

One of the more unusual traditional dishes is boiled puffins in porridge, made from St Kilda oats.

Sea birds are part of the staple diet for the islanders and almost 120 fulmars per person are consumed each year.

